Former NBA All-Star Ben Simmons has suffered another devastating injury setback, just as he was preparing to make his long-awaited return to professional basketball. The Sacramento Kings guard tore his right Achilles tendon during Sunday’s practice, the team announced, and ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the injury is suspected to be season-ending.

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Charania reported first that Simmons was believed to have torn his Achilles at practice, calling it a suspected season-ending injury for the former No. 1 overall pick. The Kings then said an MRI confirmed the torn right Achilles, suffered during a live drill, and that Simmons will undergo surgery. The team did not provide a return timeline.

The news is particularly difficult considering everything Simmons has endured over the past several years. After multiple back injuries in Brooklyn, surgery for a herniated disc, and a season spent unsigned, the 30-year-old appeared to be approaching a fresh start in Sacramento.

Oct 10, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Ben Simmons (25) shoots against Golden State Warriors forward Yaxel Lendeborg (1) during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Justine Willard-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Ben Simmons Achilles Injury Halts His Kings Comeback

Simmons signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Kings last month, hoping to revive a career once filled with tremendous promise. The contract was not guaranteed, but ESPN’s Bobby Marks reported that the severity of the injury means Simmons will be paid in full. The three-time NBA All-Star had enjoyed an encouraging training camp and preseason, showing flashes of the versatility that once made him one of basketball’s most unique talents.

Simmons played in all five of Sacramento’s preseason games and started Friday’s loss to the San Antonio Spurs, scoring 14 points in 26 minutes. He had been expected to open the year as a backup point guard to rookie Darius Acuff Jr., which made Sunday’s injury an especially painful development for both the player and his new team.

Simmons’ career began with enormous expectations after Philadelphia selected him first overall in the 2016 NBA Draft. He went on to earn three All-Star selections, establish himself as an elite defender, and become one of the league’s most dangerous playmakers before persistent injuries disrupted his career.

Kings Must Adjust Following Devastating Injury

The timing leaves Sacramento with a significant problem days before the start of the regular season. The Kings open on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers. Simmons was expected to provide size, passing ability, and defensive versatility, but Sacramento must now find another way to replace those contributions.

What Comes Next for Ben Simmons

The setback also creates another difficult chapter in Simmons’ professional career, although it would be premature to speculate about retirement. His immediate priority is surgery and rehabilitation following the confirmed Achilles tear.

For Simmons, the cruelest part may be that he had finally reached the point where basketball appeared to be enjoyable again. After spending so much time working toward a return, his comeback has stalled before he could play a regular-season game for Sacramento.

Ben Simmons is headed for surgery with his 2026-27 season in serious jeopardy before it begins. What comes next for the former All-Star will depend on his recovery and whether he chooses to pursue another NBA comeback.