“Big” Ben Wallace is a former basketball player who spent most of his professional career with the Detroit Pistons. He started playing basketball at a very young age, which determined his early success at Cuyahoga Community College and then at the NCAA Division II school Virginia Union University. Once he joined the NBA, Wallace became a defensive force, leading in rebounds and blocked shots. Such dominant defense often influenced how analysts evaluated matchups and even affected the basketball odds before games. Bookmakers GG.BET have to analyze the game outcome more carefully when seeing a defensive player like Wallace in the main lineup. Let’s check out the key facts about the Pistons’ defensive anchor.

1. Basketball Dream from Young Age

Wallace was cutting hair for his friends to save up enough money to attend Charles Oakley’s basketball camp. His dream was meant to come true. He eventually spent a week in the camp and got a chance to meet Oakley. That’s when he made up his mind to become a professional basketball player.

2. Early Basketball Career

Wallace played basketball at Cuyahoga Community College in Cleveland and then joined the NCAA Division II at Virginia Union University. He stayed undrafted by the NBA for a long time. He even played basketball in the Italian league. But he was eventually signed by the Washington Bullets in 1996 and the Orlando Magic for the 1999-2000 season.

3. Beginning of His Professional Career

Wallace started his professional career as an undrafted free agent in 1996. He spent three seasons with the Washington Bullets. Wallace started with just 32 of 147 games due to limited offensive abilities. He played 17.4 minutes on average, which didn’t let him reveal his full potential.

4. Time with the Orlando Magic

Wallace didn’t spend much time with the Orlando Magic, but he gained a new positive experience there. He became a full-time starter in the critical period when the team was trying to build a new strategy after the era of Shaq O’Neal and Penny Hardaway. Wallace registered 4.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks, which was a progress after the Washington Bullets.

5. Transfer to the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons were struggling in the Central Division in 2000. The team ended the season in fifth place when Wallace joined them. They eventually started building a team on the motto “defense wins championships.” That’s where Wallace made a serious contribution. The Pistons reached the top of the league in defensive ratings. Wallace was named Defensive Player of the Year from 2001 to 2003.

6. The Best Season in His Career

The 2002-03 season with the Pistons was Wallace’s best season. He was grabbing 15 boards a game and blocking 3-4 shots each time. That was also the beginning of what became known as the Goin’ to Work era. The Pistons secure an NBA championship for the first time since 1990.

7. Participation in the “Malice at the Palace” Brawl

Wallace was one of the main participants in the “Malice at the Palace” brawl in 2004. He shoved Indiana Pacer Ron Artest after a hard foul with 46 seconds left till the end. Wallace was suspended for six games as a result of the infamous brawl. Other players also received suspensions of different lengths.

8. Testing the Free Agent Waters

Wallace decided to continue as a free agent two seasons later. He eventually signed the four-year contract worth $60 million with the Chicago Bulls. Wallace became the team’s best rebounder, shot blocker, and defender for a short period. But something didn’t feel right. Wallace’s career started showing a slow decline.

9. Last Team in His Professional Career

Wallace came back to the Detroit Pistons, spending the final three years of his career there. He was viewed by many as a mentor to younger players, which was highly admired by the coach and even the fans. Wallace hung his jersey in the rafters by the end of the control. His name appeared in the Hall of Fame five years later.

10. Titles Throughout His Professional Career

Wallace became a legendary NBA champion in 2004. His consistency through the years brought him many titles. Wallace ended his professional career as a four-time NBA All-Star Selection, a four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, and a five-time NBA All-Defensive First Team.

11. Wallace’s Primary Skills

Wallace has excellent defensive determination, which makes him one of the most menacing players in the NBA. His strength in the middle helped his teammates take control of the ball many times. Wallace was incredibly successful in defence and physical dominance rather than scoring. He became the top rebounder and shot blocker more than once.

12. Excellent Stats

Wallace ended his basketball career with excellent stats after 1,088 games. He registered 5.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on average. During his time with the Detroit Pistons, he earned 1,486 points, which made him the team’s all-time leader in blocked shots.

13. Retirement from Professional Play

Wallace retired from professional basketball in 2012. He played 1,088 games throughout his career. The retirement wasn’t an easy decision for the former player. He suffered from depression and even experienced panic attacks for several years. Wallace eventually started working with the G League, which helped him find the purpose in his life again.

14. Place in the NBA Hall of Fame

Wallace was added to the Hall of Fame five years after his official retirement. He became the first undrafted player to achieve this kind of honor in NBA history. Some basketball fans had doubts about this decision since Wallace averaged only 5.7 points per game, which wasn’t enough to reach the Hall of Fame. However, his defensive talent helped his teams prevent many potentially successful attacks.

15. Wallace’s Legacy to Inspire Young Generations

Wallace focused largely on defensive intensity and physical capability. He slowly built his legacy as the league’s top defender despite being undersized for a traditional defender. His rebounding, rim protection, and unstoppable energy marked a great era for the Pistons. No wonder Wallace became the best defensive player of the year four times.