Ben Wallace says Detroit Pistons would have won zero championships with Carmelo Anthony

In 2003, the Detroit Pistons had the No. 3 pick in the NBA Draft and as we all know, general manager Joe Dumars made the decision to select Darko Milicic.

Though the Pistons went on to win the 2004 NBA Championship with Milicic riding the bench, many have wondered how many titles could have been won had Dumars decided to select Carmelo Anthony, Dwayne Wade, or even Chris Bosh.

In a recent interview, Anthony said he would have two or three rings had the Pistons drafted him.

Well, one person who happens to disagree with Anthony is former Pistons center, Ben Wallace. In fact, Wallace says that Pistons would not have won a single championship had they selected Carmelo over Darko.

From TMZ:

“If we would’ve drafted Carmelo, I honestly don’t think we would have ever won a championship,” Wallace said on the 120 Watts Podcast.

“Melo would have wanted to play right away. It would have had the potential to disrupt the team chemistry.”