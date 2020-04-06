40.5 F
Detroit
Tuesday, April 7, 2020
Detroit Pistons News
Updated:

Ben Wallace says Detroit Pistons would have won zero championships with Carmelo Anthony

By Don Drysdale

AUBURN HILLS, MI - JUNE 13: Ben Wallace #3 of the Detroit Pistons and Kobe Bryant #8 of the Los Angeles Lakers battle for position in the first half of game four of the 2004 NBA Finals on June 13, 2004 at The Palace of Auburn Hills in Auburn Hills, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)
In 2003, the Detroit Pistons had the No. 3 pick in the NBA Draft and as we all know, general manager Joe Dumars made the decision to select Darko Milicic.

Though the Pistons went on to win the 2004 NBA Championship with Milicic riding the bench, many have wondered how many titles could have been won had Dumars decided to select Carmelo Anthony, Dwayne Wade, or even Chris Bosh.

In a recent interview, Anthony said he would have two or three rings had the Pistons drafted him.

Well, one person who happens to disagree with Anthony is former Pistons center, Ben Wallace. In fact, Wallace says that Pistons would not have won a single championship had they selected Carmelo over Darko.

From TMZ:

“If we would’ve drafted Carmelo, I honestly don’t think we would have ever won a championship,” Wallace said on the 120 Watts Podcast.
“Melo would have wanted to play right away. It would have had the potential to disrupt the team chemistry.”
 

Nation, do you agree with Wallace that the Pistons would not have won a title had they selected Carmelo Anthony in the 2003 NBA Draft?

