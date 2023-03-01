Bengals HC Zac Taylor raves about Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson

Cincinnati Bengals head coach, Zac Taylor, had some pretty high praise for Detroit Lions offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson, whom he previously worked with in Miami. Despite Johnson only recently being promoted to his current position, he has already achieved great success, leading the Lions to a top-five scoring offense in the league. Taylor acknowledged that he did not expect Johnson to achieve such great results so quickly, especially considering this is Johnson's first time as a coordinator. Credit was also given to quarterback Jared Goff, the Lions' coaching staff, including head coach Dan Campbell, and the players for their excellent work.

“Yeah, he was perfect,” Taylor said at the scouting combine on Tuesday. “I probably expected more of a learning curve for a first-time coordinator and Ben really aced all those tests. Credit to him, Dan and (quarterback) Jared (Goff) and that whole staff. It was fun watching them. That is a team I watched because I know a lot of the guys on that staff. And Jared, obviously, I'm a big fan of him, and Josh Reynolds and all these other guys that we coached.”

“Yeah, I thought the job that whole staff did was incredibly impressive,” Taylor said. “I shouldn't say I'm surprised. I know Ben, I know what he's about, I know the intangibles he brings to the table and the work ethic. He holds himself to such a high standard and I just thought he did an outstanding job.”

