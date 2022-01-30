in NFL

Bengals QB Joe Burrow connects with Samaje Perine for 41-yard TD vs. Chiefs [Video]

The Cincinnati Bengals looked overwhelmed in the first half of this afternoon’s AFC championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs, watching phenom quarterback Patrick Mahomes toss three touchdown passes early on.

However, a late first half touchdown run could prove key to a potential comeback effort. RB Samaje Perine’s hauled in a pass from quarterback Joe Burrow and proceeded to scamper 41 yards to the end zone, putting much-needed points on the board:

