Bengals QB Joe Burrow throws shade at city of Cincinnati when talking about COVID-19

So far, the Cincinnati Bengals have managed to dodge a COVID-19 breakout and QB Joe Burrow has a theory as to why.

According to Burrow, the Bengals have been able to avoid getting COVID-19 because there is not a lot to do in Cincinnati!

“Fortunately, there’s not a lot to do in Cincinnati,” Burrow said on Wednesday.

This should go over like a fart in church!

