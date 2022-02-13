in NFL

Bengals reach into bag of tricks, score their 1st TD of Super Bowl LVI [Video]

20 Views 3 Votes

The Cincinnati Bengals found themselves in a 13-3 hole in the 2nd quarter of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium, but they’re right back in it thanks to an impressive trick play.

Quarterback Joe Burrow took the snap and immediately lateraled the ball to RB Joe Mixon, who threw a dime of a pass to wideout Tee Higgins

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Matthew Stafford on fire, connects with Cooper Kupp for 2nd TD pass of Super Bowl LVI [Video]