Bengals reach into bag of tricks, score their 1st TD of Super Bowl LVI [Video]

The Cincinnati Bengals found themselves in a 13-3 hole in the 2nd quarter of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium, but they’re right back in it thanks to an impressive trick play.
Quarterback Joe Burrow took the snap and immediately lateraled the ball to RB Joe Mixon, who threw a dime of a pass to wideout Tee Higgins
