Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah carted off the field in tears [Video]

If the Cincinnati Bengals are to pull off the upset and advance to the Super Bowl this afternoon against the Kansas City Chiefs, they may have to do so without a key piece of their lineup.
Tight end C.J. Uzomah was carted off the field in tears after he suffered a lower body injury; he’s currently listed as doubtful to return to the game.
#Bengals TE C.J Uzomah with an awkward injury here, as he lands extremely awkwardly on his left knee. In the blue tent, unable to get there under his own power. Possible ACL/MCL and we just saw him on the cart to the locker room. Prayers 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/h6nSUOg5Fu
— Anthony Videtto, PT/s (@anthony_videtto) January 30, 2022
Very unfortunate for CJ Uzomah. Hope he returns at full strength next season. 🙏#NFL #RuleTheJungle #NFLPlayoffs #CINvsKC pic.twitter.com/laMfmoweLq
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) January 30, 2022
