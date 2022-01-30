in NFL

Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah carted off the field in tears [Video]

18 Views 3 Votes

If the Cincinnati Bengals are to pull off the upset and advance to the Super Bowl this afternoon against the Kansas City Chiefs, they may have to do so without a key piece of their lineup.

Tight end C.J. Uzomah was carted off the field in tears after he suffered a lower body injury; he’s currently listed as doubtful to return to the game.

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Rumor Mill: Jim Harbaugh to tell Michigan he is taking surprise NFL job