in NFL

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase makes insane one-handed catch in Super Bowl debut [Video]

16 Views 3 Votes

Regardless of what happens in Super Bowl LVI, this will go down as one of the top plays of the day.

Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase made an absolutely spectacular one-handed catch on a 46 yard bomb thrown by quarterback Joe Burrow:

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

The Rock fires up Super Bowl fans with epic opening introduction [Video]