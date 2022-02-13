Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase makes insane one-handed catch in Super Bowl debut [Video]

Regardless of what happens in Super Bowl LVI, this will go down as one of the top plays of the day.
Cincinnati Bengals rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase made an absolutely spectacular one-handed catch on a 46 yard bomb thrown by quarterback Joe Burrow:
JA’MARR CHASE.
WHAT. A. CATCH.
(via @NFL)
pic.twitter.com/JGf2AcbMyl
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 14, 2022
holy shit ja'marr chase pic.twitter.com/tkZ6Mdtka1
— Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) February 14, 2022
