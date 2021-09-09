5 Best Arizona Sports Betting Apps You Can Download Now

Arizona sportsbooks went live early this morning, and the NFL season will kick off tonight. The excitement in the state is palpable as fans can finally bet legally on sports.

Several sportsbook apps are available in Arizona, all of them offering bonuses and special offers. Here are the five best bonus offers. All of these Arizona sports betting apps are live now and ready for download.

Best Arizona Sports Betting Apps & Bonus Offers Available Now

Arizona Sportsbook Bonus Offer Where To Register BetMGM Arizona Up to $1,000 Risk-Free Bet Click Here Caesars Sportsbook Arizona Up to $5,000 Risk-Free Bet Click Here DraftKings Arizona 20% Deposit Bonus Up To $1,000 + $50 Free Bet With $5 Deposit Click Here FanDuel Arizona Up to $1,000 Risk-Free Bet Click Here WynnBET Arizona Up to $1,000 Risk-Free Bet Click Here

BetMGM Arizona

Want to get off to a running start with your sports betting in Arizona? BetMGM is offering a sign-up bonus in the form of a $1,000 risk-free bet. Claim the BetMGM bonus here.

The BetMGM Arizona app brings the features bettors have come to love in other locales: streaming game highlights within the app; competitive odds; and the popular “easy parlay” builder feature.

BetMGM is partnered with the Arizona Cardinals and the Gila River Indian Community. They have announced plans to offer several retail sports betting locations in Arizona in the future.

Caesars Arizona

The Caesars brand is well-known and respected in the industry, and their sportsbook offers not only odds on professional and college sports in the U.S., but also international competitions in many sports.

If you’re in Arizona, Caesars is dangling a $5,000 risk-free bet. Also, as a special for the NFL season, if you bet at least $100 on NFL games by September 30, Caesars will give you an NFL team jersey of your choice, win or lose. This NFL jersey offer will be paid out as a $150 gift card to NFLShop.

Caesars Arizona has partnered with the Diamondbacks, and they plan a retail sportsbook near Chase Field in downtown Phoenix, with a projected open date of first quarter of 2022. Currently, they offer several sportsbook kiosks at the north end of Chase Field’s plaza.

Claim Caesars’ Limited Time $5,000 Risk-Free Bet Here.

DraftKings Arizona

One of the most intriguing bonuses in Arizona as sports betting launches is the Match Offer from DraftKings. The sportsbook is offering a 20% match up to $1,000 on deposits to a new account with DraftKings in Arizona. Bettors can also claim a $50 Free Bet with a $5 deposit in their new DraftKings account. Claim the deposit bonus and free bet offer at DraftKings Arizona here.

A DK retail sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale (which hosts the Waste Management Phoenix Open) is expected to launch sometime in 2022. The DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports app is also available in Arizona.

FanDuel Arizona

FanDuel has one of the most popular and dependable sportsbook apps available. They’ve partnered with the NBA’s Phoenix Suns in Arizona, and later this year expect to open a retail sportsbook at Footprint Center.

As a launch special, Arizona bettors who register for a new FanDuel account can receive up to a $1000 risk-free bet. Register for the FanDuel Arizona bonus offer here.

WynnBET Sportsbook

WynnBET’s launch in Arizona comes in partnership with the San Carlos Apache Tribe, who operate two casinos in the state: the Apache Gold Casino Resort and Apache Sky Casino. New WynnBET users in Arizona qualify for a $1,000 risk-free bet in the form of a matched first bet. Claim the WynnBET bonus here.