Best-case and worst-case scenario for Detroit Lions at No. 2

We are just one day away from the start of the 2022 NFL Draft and we will soon know what our Detroit Lions decided to do with the No. 2 overall pick.

With that being said, let’s take a look at what I believe would be the best-case scenario for the Lions at No. 2.

Best-Case Scenario

I am going to cheat here a little bit because the best-case scenario for the Lions would obviously be to trade down out of the No. 2 selection as obtaining more first-round pick(s) would be more valuable than any player the Lions could get if they stay put

That being said, I just don’t see a team that would be willing to trade up to No. 2 in this year’s draft as there is not a single player who is worth moving up that far.

So, assuming a trade is out of the question, the next best-case scenario for the Lions would be if the Jacksonville Jaguars somehow crap the bed and take Travon Walker with the No. 1 overall pick.

If the Jags take Walker (or an offensive lineman), Aidan Hutchinson would fall directly into the Lions’ laps and they will sprint to the podium to turn in the pick.

Worst-Case Scenario

To be completely honest, this draft is all about trading down out of No. 2 or landing Aidan Hutchinson.

That being said, if the Jaguars take Hutchinson with the No. 1 overall pick (they should), and the Lions cannot find a trade partner, I would be satisfied with Kayvon Thibodeaux at No. 2.

But the worst-case scenario would be if Hutchinson is gone and the Lions decide to select either S Kyle Hamilton or one of the cornerbacks (Derek Stingley Jr. or “Sauce” Gardner) with the No. 2 overall pick as none of those players would be a good value pick. Yes, I would rather the Lions select QB Malik Willis over any of those players.