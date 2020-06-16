41.2 F
Best of the Detroit Red Wings’ 1998 Stanley Cup Playoff run (VIDEO)

By Michael Whitaker

The Detroit Red Wings brought the Stanley Cup back to Hockeytown in 1998, one year after winning their first championship in 42 years. And it certainly wasn’t an easy road to repeat as champions.

They survived a scare against the upstart Phoenix Coyotes, rallying from a 2-1 series deficit to take it in six games. Their third straight playoff matchup against the St. Louis Blues proved tough, but Detroit once again prevailed in six.

Facing the West’s top team in the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Finals, Detroit dispatched their southern foes in six en route to a second straight berth in the Stanley Cup Finals, where they’d sweep Washington to claim their second straight title.

