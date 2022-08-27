Last Chance to Register With the Best Kansas Sports Betting Apps!

The official launch for legal online sports betting in Kansas is just a few days away, which means the clock is ticking on some massive and exclusive pre-launch bonuses. If you are looking to bet in Kansas this week, make sure to pre-register with the best Kansas sports betting apps before it’s too late.

Pre-register with these three online sportsbooks and claim up to $400 in bonus cash!

BetMGM Claim a $200 free bet today! CLAIM NOW KANSAS PRE-LAUNCH OFFER $200

FREE BET PRE-REGISTER TODAY

Best Kansas Sports Betting Apps – Claim a $200 Free Bet With BetMGM Kansas

The first pre-launch opportunity to discuss is also the largest. By signing up with the BetMGM Kansas app and sportsbook today, you’re locking yourself into a massive $200 free bet handed out to you on launch date.

Claiming this Kansas sports betting promo code is very simple. All you have to do is pre-register for an account using one of the exclusive links or banners found on this page. By doing this, BetMGM Kansas will immediately deposit a $200 free bet into your account.

Once online sports betting goes live in KS, you will be able to use your free bet on the upcoming NFL or college football season, ongoing baseball season, NBA futures, or any other sporting event of your choosing.

Click HERE to claim this exclusive pre-launch code and make sure to download the BetMGM Kansas app afterwards.

Get $100 in Free Bets and Entry Into a $100K Sweepstakes With DraftKings Kansas

The second Kansas sports betting app and pre-launch promo code to discuss is a very unique one. Not only is DraftKings Kansas offering a $100 free bet to new users who pre-register today, but they are also offering entry into a massive $100,000 sweepstakes.

One lucky winner — who signs up using one of Detroit Sports Nation‘s links or banners — will win $100,000 worth of free bets, handed out on September 1.

Even if you don’t win this huge giveaway, pre-registering with DraftKings Kansas is an excellent move. DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the largest online sportsbooks on the market, and their betting app is one of the easiest to use and navigate.

Expect more promo codes and bonuses to be handed out to DraftKings users all football season long.

To pre-register with DraftKings Kansas and download one of the best Kansas sports betting apps out there, click HERE.

DraftKings Sportsbook Get a $100 Free Bet! CLICK HERE KANSAS PRE-LAUNCH OFFER GET $100

& WIN $100k BET NOW

Top Kansas Sports Betting Apps – Sign up Today and Get $100 Free at FanDuel Kansas!

Last but certainly not least, you can also pre-register with FanDuel Kansas today and claim an additional $100 free.

FanDuel Sportsbook is another extremely popular book/app — expect consistent promo codes, bonuses, and special offers all football season.

To pre-register with FanDuel Kansas today and bring your pre-launch bonus total up to $400, click HERE.

FanDuel Sportsbook Claim a $100 Free Bet!! PRE-REGISTER TODAY KANSAS PRE-LAUNCH OFFER $100

FREE BET CLAIM NOW

Last Chance to Claim All These Offers!

It’s very important to note that online sports betting is set to go live in Kansas in just a few days. Once that happens, none of these pre-launch bonuses will be available anymore. This is essentially your last chance to sign up with the top Kansas sports betting apps.

It’s also important to note that you can grab all three of these offers at the same time, and none of them will prevent you from claiming additional sign-up bonuses once Kansas sports betting goes live.

Simply pre-register today and claim your free bonus money!

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

