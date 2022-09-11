Best NY Football Betting Apps and Promos: Odds Boosts for Giants + Jets

It’s officially football season in the great state of New York. The Buffalo Bills kicked things off with a win over the LA Rams on Thursday night, while the Giants and Jets are gearing up for their first taste of NFL action later this afternoon. If you’re looking to score the best possible bonuses and odds boosts for NFL Week 1, make sure to sign up with these top-rated NY football betting apps and promos.

Keep reading to learn how you can claim all four of these offers today!

Sportsbook Offer Claim Promo DraftKings NY Bet $5, Get $200 CLICK HERE Caesars Sportsbook NY $1,250 Bonus CLICK HERE FanDuel NY Bet $5, Get $150 CLICK HERE

Best NY Football Betting Apps and Promos – Get an INSTANT $200 Bonus With DraftKings NY

One of the largest and most popular online sportsbooks and mobile betting apps on the market, DraftKings NY is offering a new and exclusive promo for the start of the 2022-23 NFL season. By signing up with them today and wagering on Week 1 action, you can grab yourself a $200 bonus.

To claim this special football betting promo code, all you have to do is register for a new DraftKings Sportsbook account and place a $5 bet on the Week 1 game of your choosing. Betting on the Giants or Jets here makes a lot of sense for New York residents.

Beyond the Box: NFL Week One Picks Please enable JavaScript Beyond the Box: NFL Week One Picks

Once you place your $5 bet, you will INSTANTLY receive a $200 bonus — win or lose! Click HERE or the banner below to claim this DraftKings NY promo code.

DraftKings Sportsbook Bet on CFB/NFL to Win $200! CLICK HERE SIGN-UP BONUS BET $5

GET $200 BET NOW

Caesars Sportsbook NY – Claim a $1,250 Bonus + Odds Boosts When You Sign up Today!

The largest offer on this NY football betting apps and promos tier list comes from Caesars Sportsbook NY. They are offering a massive $1,250 welcome bonus to anyone who signs up today, and places a first-time wager on the Week 1 game of their choosing. Once again, betting on the Giants or Jets here would be a great option.

To claim this offer, simply register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account using one of the featured links or banners on this page. From there, Caesars Sportsbook will match your first deposit and bet up to $1,250, making it “on them.”

Caesars Sportsbook NY also has an extensive “odds boosts” section on their sportsbook and mobile app. Don’t forget to check out their Week 1 NFL odds boosts after registering your account.

Click HERE to claim this special NY football betting promo code or click the banner below.

Caesars Sportsbook Grab a $1,250 Bonus! GET THE APP PROMO CODE: DSNFULL SIGNUP BONUS UP TO $1,250 ON CAESARS

CLAIM OFFER

Top NY Football Betting Apps and Promos – Get an Additional $150 With This FanDuel Promo Code!

Last but most definitely not least, you can add a final bonus of $150 when you sign up and register with FanDuel Sportsbook NY. Similar to DraftKings NY, they are offering an exclusive “bet and get” promotion for Week 1 of the 2022-23 NFL season.

To claim this offer, sign up for a new FanDuel Sportsbook account and place a $5 cash wager on the Jets, Giants, or other Week 1 matchup. Win or lose, you will then instantly receive a $150 bonus. This is a very quick and easy way to add some extra winnings to your account this weekend.

Click HERE or the banner below to claim this offer today!