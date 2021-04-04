Best of Bob Probert and Joey Kocur fights [Video]

Sharing is caring!

When the Detroit Red Wings drafted Bob Probert (3rd Round) and Joey Kocur (5th Round) in the 1983 NHL Draft, they probably did not realize that those two players would develop into two of the best enforcers in history. Probert (2090) and Kocur (1963) still rank No. 1 and No. 2 on the Red Wings all-time penalty minute list ahead of the likes of Gordie Howe, Ted Lindsay, and Darren McCarty to name a few.

Because of their willingness (and love) to drop their gloves at any given moment, Probert and Kocur became known as “The Bruise Brothers” around the NHL. Their style of play is something that will probably never be seen again in the NHL, but at the time it sure was a hell of a lot of fun to watch!

Red Wings fans, we give to you, The Best of Bob Probert and Joey Kocur.

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" title="Best of Bob Probert & Joey Kocur" width="990" height="743" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/x0BMD0NL8BQ?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

Trending around the Web