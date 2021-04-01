Best photos from Detroit Tigers ‘Snowpening Day’ game vs. Cleveland Indians

1 down, 161 to go!

On Thursday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers hosted the Cleveland Indians on Opening Day at Comerica Park and the good guys, who were powered by Miguel Cabrera and Matthew Boyd, came away with a 3-2 win.

In case you missed the game, here are some of the best photos we came across from Thursday’s snowglobe of a game, many of which were taken by Mike Mulholland.

Enjoy!

