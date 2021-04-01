Best photos from Detroit Tigers ‘Snowpening Day’ game vs. Cleveland Indians

Sharing is caring!

1 down, 161 to go!

On Thursday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers hosted the Cleveland Indians on Opening Day at Comerica Park and the good guys, who were powered by Miguel Cabrera and Matthew Boyd, came away with a 3-2 win.

In case you missed the game, here are some of the best photos we came across from Thursday’s snowglobe of a game, many of which were taken by Mike Mulholland.

Enjoy!

Trending around the Web

Just a little snow for opening day! https://t.co/zNjdl27IkF pic.twitter.com/7xPf9JeLZY — Mike Mulholland (@mulho2mj) April 1, 2021

Some more for you people that are nice and warm at home!https://t.co/zNjdl27IkF pic.twitter.com/kGLHzYGkkt — Mike Mulholland (@mulho2mj) April 1, 2021

Move over PAWS. There’s a new mascot in town. pic.twitter.com/sHyexUVZyv — Mike Mulholland (@mulho2mj) April 1, 2021

It doesn't get more "Pure Michigan" than this… These photos are an hour and 20 minutes apart.https://t.co/zNjdl27IkF pic.twitter.com/sb0iJWbyms — Mike Mulholland (@mulho2mj) April 1, 2021