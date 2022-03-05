Sign Up With BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code For $1,000 Risk-Free

Complete your registration for a BetMGM sportsbook account online in Illinois to become eligible for a $1,000 risk-free bet.

Claim $1,000 Risk-Free With BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code: Use code SHARP

Sports bettors in Illinois can now finish their registration online, after previously being required to go to a retail sportsbook location to do so. This streamlined process makes it easier than ever to use the BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code SHARP.

How To Get $1,000 Risk-Free With BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code

Follow these steps to get your risk-free bet:

using code SHARP Sign up for your BetMGM Illinois account This promotion is available to people in Illinois at the time of wagering Must be at least 21 years of age Deposit a minimum of $10 into your account Place your first real money bet

BetMGM Illinois Bonus Code Details

If your first bet loses, you’ll receive site credit from BetMGM Illinois. Only the first $1,000 of your first real-money wager is eligible under this promotion.

A bet will not be considered a qualifying bet for the purposes of this promotion if for any reason that bet becomes void.

Your free bets will automatically be credited to your account within 24 hours of the end of the event on which you wagered.

If your qualifying bet loses and is greater than $50, you’ll receive free bets back in denominations of 20% of the total number of free bet earnings you’re eligible for. If your qualifying bet loses and it is less than $50, you’ll receive free bets in a single denomination equaling the total number of free bet earnings you’re eligible for.

For example, if you deposit $1,000 into your BetMGM Illinois sportsbook account and place a $1,000 wager and this wager loses, you’ll receive free bets that add up to $1,000. The free bets will be broken down into five $200 free bets. If you place a $49 wager and this wager loses, you’ll receive one $49 free bet.