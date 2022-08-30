BetMGM Kansas: Last Chance to Claim $200 Pre-Launch Promo Code

The official launch of online sports betting in Kansas is just two days away, which means everyone is quickly running out of time to claim pre-launch promo codes from some of the best Kansas sports betting apps on the market. Pre-register with BetMGM Kansas today and claim a $200 free bet.

BetMGM Claim a $200 free bet today! CLAIM NOW KANSAS PRE-LAUNCH OFFER $200

FREE BET PRE-REGISTER TODAY

Keep reading to learn how you can claim this exclusive offer before the Kansas launch goes live.

BetMGM Kansas – Pre-Register Today and Claim a $200 Free Bet!

Whether you’re a diehard sports bettor or just a casual fan looking to make some extra money this football season, pre-registering with sportsbooks is one of the best ways to kickstart your betting career. With the Kansas launch roughly 48 hours away, several top sportsbooks are offering bonuses to users who pre-register before then. However, BetMGM Kansas is going above and beyond with their offer.

BetMGM Kansas is offering new users a massive $200 free bet — the largest pre-launch bonus you can claim today across all sportsbooks.

To claim this exclusive promo code, all you have to do is pre-register for a BetMGM Kansas account using one of the featured links/banners found on this page. You don’t even need to make an initial deposit. You will receive your $200 free bet for simply creating your new BetMGM Kansas account.

Once online sports betting goes live in KS on Thursday, you will gain access to your free bet and will be able to use it on the sporting event of your choosing.

How to Pre-Register Today

To pre-register today and claim this BetMGM promo code, follow the below listed steps. It is crucial that you sign up using one of Detroit Sports Nation‘s links or banners, otherwise the bonus will not be automatically applied to your account.

To pre-register with BetMGM Kansas, click HERE

Enter registration details

Confirm you are physically located in Kansas

No initial deposit required!

Receive notification confirming $200 free bet

Claim bet on Thursday!

Who Can Claim This BetMGM Kansas Pre-Launch Bonus?

This BetMGM Kansas promo code is available to anyone in the state of Kansas looking to sign up and bet once online sports betting goes live in KS this Thursday.

You must be 21 years or older and a new user with BetMGM as well.

<<<CLICK HERE TO CLAIM $200 PRE-LAUNCH BONUS WITH BETMGM KANSAS>>>

Download the BetMGM Kansas App

Once you have pre-registered with BetMGM and claimed your special launch bonus, it’s also recommended that you download the BetMGM Kansas app on the device of your choice.

The BetMGM app is available on both Android and iOS, and currently has an impressive 4.8/5.0 rating on the App Store and over 100,000 ratings. Downloading the app is an excellent way to make your sports betting experience with BetMGM that much easier. You can make deposits, withdrawals, and place bets all from the comfort of your own cellphone.

You will have to wait until Thursday to actually download the app to your phone. However, you will be able to access and use your $200 free bet on the app, as your account information will carry over from the pre-registration process to the app.

Don’t miss out on this final chance to claim a $200 free bet with BetMGM Kansas!

BetMGM Claim a $200 free bet today! CLAIM NOW KANSAS PRE-LAUNCH OFFER $200

FREE BET PRE-REGISTER TODAY

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

