Best MGM Bonus Code For The Final Four 2022

It’s been a crazy month for college hoops, and March Madness is winding down with the Final Four this weekend, so Michigan sports bettors will want to get in on this offer by BetMGM Michigan.

As powerhouses Villanova and Kansas face off in one semifinal and blue blood rivals Duke and North Carolina battle it out in the other, BetMGM is offering a risk-free bet of up to $1,000 for those who use the BetMGM Sportsbook Michigan Bonus Code SHARP.

The risk-free bet ensures bettors will get their initial wager amount back up to $1,000 if they lose, so what better time to use it than during the thrilling uncertainty of the Final Four, especially with such high-powered teams in play?

BetMGM Michigan Bonus Code SHARP: How It Works

BetMGM Michigan is allowing bettors to take a chance on their first bet without losing out. It’s a nice safety net if you want to make a big wager right away.

The first step is to sign up for a new BetMGM Michigan account using Bonus Code SHARP. Once you’ve done that, you can make your first deposit and then place your first wager.

The risk-free bet will is the first wager made with a new account, so carefully consider your choice. If your pick is a winner, you’ll get their earnings returned as withdrawable cash like usual, but if it doesn’t win, you’ll receive site credit in the same amount of the lost wager up to $1,000.

Final Four Preview: Kansas, Duke Favored

These Final Four matchups should make for a dramatic day of hoops for college basketball fans.

No. 1 seed Kansas will play No. 2 seed Villanova to kick things off Saturday. The Jayhawks are a 4.5-point favorite, according to BetMGM Michigan, with the over-under at 132.5 as of Wednesday afternoon. The moneyline for Kansas is -200, while the moneyline for Villanova is +165.

In the evening’s second game, No. 2 seed Duke will face No. 8 seed North Carolina in a game stuffed with storylines as legendary Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski is retiring at the end of the season and the two programs are bitter in-state rivals. Duke is a 4.5-point favorite, with the over-under at 151.5. the Duke moneyline at -190 and the North Carolina moneyline at +155.

There are plenty of online sportsbooks Michigan bettors can use to wager on the Final Four, including BetRivers, Caesars Sportsbook, and DraftKings. Retail betting is also available for those who prefer to gamble via a physical sportsbook.