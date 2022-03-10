Claim $1,000 With BetMGM Michigan Bonus Code For Pistons vs. Celtics

The NBA season is past the All-Star break and teams are vying for prime postseason positioning. It’s a great time for fans to make use of BetMGM’s $1,000 risk-free bet offer.

With the BetMGM Michigan bonus code SHARP, bettors can use the platform’s special offer on sites that have already launched, and later on others like BetMGM Sportsbook Massachusetts when they officially go live.

Claim $1,000 risk-free bet at BetMGM Michigan: Use code SHARP

The offer lets new users make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000, so NBA fans who want to get into sports betting as the season becomes more and more thrilling have the perfect chance. Detroit fans specifically can use it to put money down when the Pistons go on the road to face the Boston Celtics on Friday.

BetMGM Michigan Bonus Code SHARP: How It Works

This offer from BetMGM Michigan lets Michigan sports bettors fill out their initial bet slip without worrying about taking a big loss.

The risk-free wager will be the first bet made with your account, so make your choice wisely. Then you can watch to see if you’ve picked a winner. A winning bet wins you withdrawable cash as usual. In the case of a losing bet, however, you’ll receive your wager amount back in site credits.

Looking Ahead To Pistons Vs. Celtics

The Pistons are struggling through the season, but that doesn’t mean Detroit fans can’t have some success putting money down on their team.

Detroit recently lost to Chicago, 114-108, despite giving the Bulls a fight. The Pistons outscored the Bulls in each of the first three quarters before Chicago exploded for a 30-point fourth period to take the win.

Jerami Grant leads the Pistons in scoring with nearly 19 points per game, followed by rookie sensation Cade Cunningham with almost 17 points per contest. Cunningham has made waves through the league after Detroit drafted him first overall out of Oklahoma State, and he could be part of a bright future for Detroit despite the team’s lackluster results this season.

While the Pistons are near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings, the Celtics are near the top. Boston has already won 40 games and is led by Jayston Tatum, who averages almost 27 points per game. First-year coach Ime Udoka has put the Celtics in prime position against opponents more often than not, so it will be a tough challenge for Detroit to down its conference foe Friday.