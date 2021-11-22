BetMGM Michigan Offers Sports Betting Promos

The weekends before and after Thanksgiving usually feature plenty of rivalry games in college football, but BetMGM Michigan is spicing up its pro sports action by offering a number of specials for sports betting on the NFL, NBA, and NHL.

NFL Promo Offers for BetMGM Michigan

Sports fans in Michigan are getting everything they could ask for in late November — Big-time Big 10 matchups on the gridiron plus early-season college basketball games.

The pros are in action too. The Lions, Red Wings, and Pistons are well into their seasons and every week that goes by shows more of what they are capable of. These BetMGM Michigan promo offers give you a chance to grab some free bets and cash if you are savvy enough to pick correctly.

Sign up with BetMGM Michigan to take advantage of these promos

NFL Betting Specials

Bet $10 and Win $200 if Your Team Scores a Touchdown



Players who bet $10 can win $200 in free bets if the team they bet on scores a touchdown

Also available in NJ, CO, IN, WV, TN, PA, VA, IA, DC, AZ, and WY

NFL Risk-Free Bet

BetMGM will reward you with a risk-free bet of up to $25 when you place a bet on which player will score the first touchdown in an NFL game.

NFL One Game Parlay Insurance

Don’t let one miss on your parlay ruin your day. Get back up to $25 if one leg in your one-game parlay loses.

NFL King of the Weekend

Who wouldn’t want to be crowned King of the Weekend?

In BetMGM’s King of the Weekend weekly free-to-play game, you could gather in as much as $20,000 in cash. Guess the six highest scoring teams of the weekend in the correct order of total points scored, and you win the grand prize.

What can be won in NFL King of the Weekend?



Guess All 6 = $20,000 cash. (Split in the case of multiple winners)

Guess First 5: Get $250 cash or free bet

Guess First 4: Get a $50 free bet

Guess First 3: Get a $25 free bet

Guess First 2: Get a $5 free bet

Guess First 1: Get a $1 free bet

Promo Offers In Other Sports At BetMGM Michigan

Luckily for sports fans, there is more to life than just the NFL. Here are some promo offers for basketball, hockey and soccer.

NBA Parlay Insurance

If you place a one-game parlay and one leg loses, you get your stake back up to $25.

NHL Live Free Bet

Get a free $10 live bet to use on any sport when you place a $50 live bet on any NHL game.

NHL Overtime Insurance

Get your stake back up to $25 if your NHL pick loses in overtime.

UEFA Champions League 100% Risk-Free Token

Get up to $25 back if your Champions League bet loses.