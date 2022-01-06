BetMGM Michigan Promo Offer Features 20-To-1 Odds On Can’t-Miss Football Bet

For NFL fans looking to get into sports betting, there may not be a better time than now because BetMGM Michigan is offering a massive special for new users.

Bet $10 on an NFL game and win $200 in free bets regardless of the outcome of the bet as long as the team bet on scores a touchdown.

This huge promotion comes at a great time for Michigan sports fans as the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) and Green Bay Packers (13-3) will face off at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Ford Field in the regular season’s final week.

It’s been a rough season for the Lions, who are coming off a 51-29 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, but they’ve seemed to improve late in the season. They beat the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 5 and then upset the Arizona Cardinals two weeks later.

Quarterback Jared Goff has been dealing with a knee injury but hopes to play Sunday. He has thrown for 3,007 yards, 17 touchdowns, and eight interceptions this season.

Green Bay, meanwhile, is thriving. The Packers cruised past the Vikings, 37-10, in their last game. Star QB Aaron Rodgers, currently the leading NFL MVP candidate, has totaled 3,977 yards, 35 touchdowns, and four interceptions on the year.

With the regular season almost over, time is running out to bet on the NFL. Luckily, BetMGM Michigan has plenty of other offers available for all users.

BetMGM Michigan Offers For All Users

NFL Risk-Free Bet of up to $25

Users get a risk-free bet of up to $25 when they bet on the first TD scorer of the game!

NFL One Game Parlay Insurance

Users get their stake back up to $25 if one leg loses in their one-game parlay!

NFL King of the Weekend

This is a weekly Free-to-Play game where users can win up to $50,000! Guess the 6 highest scoring teams in the correct order of total points scored to win the grand prize.

What can be won?

All 6 = $20k cash. *Split in the case of multiple winners

First 5 = $250 cash/free bet

First 4 = $50 free bet

First 3 = $25 free bet

First 2 = $5 free bet

First 1 = $1 free bet

NBA One Game Parlay Insurance

Users get their stake back up to $25 if one leg loses in their one-game parlay.

NHL Live Free Bet

Users get a $10 Live Free Bet to use on any sport when they place a $50 Live Bet on any NHL game.

NHL Overtime Insurance

Users get their stake back up to $25 if their team loses in overtime.