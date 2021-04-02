BetMGM Michigan Strikes Branding Deal with Detroit Tigers

Sharing is caring!

It may be time for MLB to update its Facebook relationship status. The bond between BetMGM Casino and Major League Baseball just keeps getting more and more serious.

This week, BetMGM announced a multi-year branding deal with the Detroit Tigers that will increase its visibility within Comerica Park. This comes on the heels of BetMGM becoming an official gaming partner of Major League Baseball last November.

Specifics of the Deal Between BetMGM and the Detroit Tigers

BetMGM’s deal with the Tigers includes advertisements inside Comerica Park, placement for Bet MGM on signage around the ballpark, as well as the inclusion of BetMGM on the speed pitch LED board seen by fans in the stadium. Viewers at home will also see the BetMGM brand on the giant iconic “Tiger” scoreboard in left field.

“We’re excited to expand our relationship with BetMGM to feature the Detroit Tigers and Comerica Park,” Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Peter Kent said in a release by BetMGM on Wednesday.

What This Means For Fans at Comerica Park

Fans inside Comerica will also see special branding ads and possible bonus offerings on their mobile devices when using the BetMGM app.

The Tigers opened their season on Thursday at Comerica Park with around 8,000 fans in attendance. The stadium typically holds 41,083, but Michigan law currently allows for 20 percent capacity at professional sporting events.

To attend a game at Comerica currently, fans are asked to bring proof of Covid-19 vaccination, as well as submit to a quick temperature check at the gate. Seating is spread out for social distancing, with immediate family/friends groups together and safely away from others. These restrictions may be altered this season as vaccinations increase and if/when the virus is under more control.

The BetMGM Sportsbook went online in Michigan earlier this year and has proved popular and successful. The BetMGM app is available on both iOS and Android, and their sportsbook is also available on computers via a web browser. BetMGM offers online sports betting in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia, and most recently Virginia.

Major League Baseball has announced several deals in the last year with online gambling companies, and the league has also seen many of their teams striking deals similar to this one.

It’s important to gamble responsibly. If you have any questions or concerns, please call 800-270-7117. 21+.