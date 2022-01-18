BetMGM New York Bonus Code — $1K Risk-Free Bet Launch Bonus

BetMGM New York launched on Jan. 17, becoming the fifth legalized mobile sports betting app in the state. And if you haven’t already registered, BetMGM has an attractive bonus offer available as part of the sign-up process.

Your first bet is risk-free, up to $1,000. If you bet $1,000 on the New York Knicks or New York Rangers and lose, you’ll get $1,000 back in site credit.

Sure, you hope to win every wager you place, but in case you do not, this BetMGM bonus should reduce your stress level when clicking on your pick and making the bet.

Claim Your BetMGM New York Bonus Offer – use Code SHARP for $1,000 Risk-Free

How To Get Your $1,000 Risk-Free Bet From BetMGM NY

The registration process to receive your $1,000 risk-free wager from BetMGM New York is simple. That’s the case whether you’re signing up via an app downloaded to your mobile device, or by accessing the site via a web browser from a desktop or laptop computer.

If you want to be able to bet from your phone or tablet, the first step is to download the app. If you’re using an Apple device, you’ll find the BetMGM app at the App Store. If you have an Android device, the app is found at the Play Store.

Upon accessing the site, you must provide the following information:

Your full name

Your mailing address

Your email address

Your cell phone number

Your Social Security Number

Additionally, you’ll be asked to answer several security questions. These steps are to ensure BetMGM has the true identity of the registrant. It also helps ensure that no one else can access your account and wager with your funds.

You’ll also be given the opportunity to add funds to your account, which can be done via credit or debit card, or by tying the BetMGM account to a bank or PayPal account. This is also when you enter the Bonus Code: SHARP

After that, deposit at least $10 in your account and make your first bet. Up to $1,000 is protected risk-free by BetMGM.

About BetMGM New York Sportsbook

BetMGM is the fifth mobile sports betting platform to launch in New York. DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, and Bet Rivers went live on Jan. 8, and BetMGM joined them after completing the statutory and regulatory process set by the New York State Gaming Commission. Four other platforms – Bally Bet, PointsBet, Resorts World, and WynnBet – will launch on a rolling basis upon approval.

Looking to stand out from its competitors, BetMGM has partnered with MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The deals give BetMGM signage at Madison Square Garden, home of the Knicks and Rangers. BetMGM also has a relationship with MSG Network, which broadcasts the Knicks and Islanders in addition to the New York Islanders, and New Jersey Devils.

Photo courtesy of Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire