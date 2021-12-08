BetMGM New York Likely To Feature Bonus Offer

Since formally becoming a company in 1986, MGM Resorts International has taken the casino and gaming market by storm. Through the 1980s and 1990s, the company’s bread and butter were their casino and hotel operations, most notably in Las Vegas.

However, with the emergence of online gaming, in particular online sports betting, it was only a matter of time until we saw the rise of MGM in the digital space. MGM’s flagship mobile sportsbook app, BetMGM, is now available in several states across the country where online sports betting is legal. And, it was announced on Nov. 8 that BetMGM is coming soon to New York.

When BetMGM has launched in other states, it featured a pre-launch bonus offer. In Arizona, for example, it gave new users a free $200 in site credit just for signing up for an account. There will likely be an identical or at least similar offer in New York.

Below we take a look at the in’s and out’s of the BetMGM mobile sportsbook app.

When will BetMGM become available in New York?

The exact launch date for BetMGM in New York has not been confirmed. What we do know is that the state of New York has finalized all of their initial licenses and their official rules and regulations, which enables legal sportsbooks such as BetMGM to launch at their earliest convenience provided they meet all the state’s guidelines.

It’s widely expected that BetMGM New York will be live in early 2022 just in time for the Super Bowl in February.

How does the BetMGM sportsbook app work?

First and foremost, BetMGM is required to meet certain legal requirements in each state in which it wishes to offer its app. This process is lengthy and unique for each state. In short, BetMGM is required to submit a formal application and agree to financial parameters and tax rates with each state.

When BetMGM is granted a sportsbook operator’s license in a state, it prepares its servers and infrastructure to launch within that state’s borders.

Signing up for BetMGM

You can access the BetMGM sportsbook using a web or mobile web browser or you can download the official app in your smart device’s app store. BetMGM uses geo-location technology to gate access to its sportsbook to users who are physically located within state lines. This means New York sports bettors will need to be physically located in New York to place a wager. They can, however, access basic account details outside state lines.

The sign-up process at BetMGM is simple:

Download the BetMGM mobile sportsbook app. Enter basic account information such as your name, email, address, phone, the last four digits of your social security number. Set up security questions to secure your account. If applicable, enter your new player promo code. Make your first deposit and place your first sports bet.

Depositing Funds at BetMGM New York

Once you have an account set up with BetMGM you can fund it via the online sportsbook, the mobile app, or at MGM casino locations.

BetMGM allows you to fund your account via the following methods:

Debit card: Visa, Mastercard, Mastercard-affiliates, and American Express. Credit card: Visa, Mastercard, and American Express. ACH transfer Wire transfer PayPal PayNearMe Skrill Play+ Prepaid Card

Deposit processing times are instant, except for PayNearMe which can take up to one hour, and Skrill which can take up to 24 hours. The minimum deposit amount is $10, and there are no advertised caps other than for Skrill, which is capped at $10,000.

How can I cash out at BetMGM?

BetMGM allows you to withdraw funds via the following methods:

Bank transfer (ACH) Wire transfer PayPal Skrill Play+ Prepaid Couriered Check

The minimum withdrawal amount is $20 and you are required to deposit via PayPal in order to withdraw via PayPal.

Betting on New York Sports with BetMGM

In all likelihood, BetMGM New York will mirror the layout of BetMGM in other states. The interface is fairly easy to navigate, and the betting options are plentiful. New York sports fans will be able to bet on the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLS, MLB, golf, tennis, boxing, MMA, and more.

Furthermore, BetMGM offers classic wager types such as against the spread bets, over/under bets, and moneyline bets. Additionally, you can browse future odds and prop bets for select games.

New York residents can expect a New York bonus from BetMGM — usually a risk-free bet of up to $1,000. Additionally, BetMGM is known to run ancillary promos which typically coincide with a particular sporting event or season.

The bottom line is the BetMGM mobile sportsbook app is a user-friendly app that is safe, secure, and trusted. Their new sign-up bonus is as strong as it gets, and overall, New Yorkers won’t be disappointed with BetMGM New York.