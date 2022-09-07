BetMGM Promotion: Grab a $1,000 Risk-Free Bet for NFL Week 1, Lions v Eagles

After months of slow and painful waiting, NFL football has finally returned to us. Action kicks off on Thursday Night Football with the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Buffalo Bills, while your Detroit Lions get back in action on Sunday, as they host the Philadelphia Eagles. If you’re looking to capitalize on the football betting side of things during Week 1, you are not going to want to miss out on this special BetMGM promotion.

BetMGM States: NY, NJ, PA, LA, AZ, CO, IA, IN, MI, TN, VA, WV, WY GET THE APP SIGNUP BONUS $1,000

RISK-FREE CLAIM OFFER

Keep reading to learn how you can claim a massive $1,000 bonus from BetMGM and kickstart your betting account.

NFL Week 1 BetMGM Promotion – Claim a $1,000 Risk-Free Bet for Lions vs Eagles, Rams vs Bills, Etc.!

Professional betting to generate we... Please enable JavaScript Professional betting to generate wealth (over 2.5 goals market)

Whether you’re a diehard sports bettor or just a casual fan looking to make some extra cash this football season, a $1,000 risk-free bet is a huge bonus when it comes to online sportsbooks and their welcome offers. No matter how you slice it, this is not an offer that you are going to want to miss out on. Claiming this promotion today immediately sets your betting account up for success moving forward.

To claim this massive $1,000 risk-free bet, all you have to do is sign up for a new BetMGM Sportsbook account using one of the featured links or banners on this page. Registering through these links is the only way to ensure the promo code is applied to your account.

Once you sign up, the risk-free bet works as a deposit match. BetMGM will match your first deposit and bet up to $1,000. If your first wager happens to lose, BetMGM will refund you the lost money via in-site credit.

<<<CLICK HERE TO CLAIM YOUR $1,000 RISK-FREE BET TODAY!!!>>>

How to Create a New BetMGM Sportsbook Account

To sign up and create your new BetMGM account today, follow the below listed steps. It is crucial you register using one of Detroit Sports Nation’s links, otherwise the promotion will not be applied.

Sign up for your new BetMGM Sportsbook account by clicking HERE

Enter registration details

Promotion will automatically be applied during the sign-up process

Make your first deposit and bet up to $1,000 — BetMGM will match this and make it risk-free

Bet risk-free on the Lions vs Eagles, Rams vs Bills, or other NFL Week 1 matchup!

Who Can Claim This Special NFL Week 1 BetMGM Promotion?

This BetMGM promotion is available to anyone looking to bet on NFL football this weekend, who has yet to create a betting account with BetMGM Sportsbook.

You also must be 21 years or older and physically located in one of the following states:

Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming.

Use Your NFL Free Bet on the Detroit Lions vs Philadelphia Eagles!

If you are a Lions fans and looking to keep your football betting local, using this $1,000 risk-free bet on the Detroit Lions’ season opener is a great choice.

The Lions’ 2022-23 season kicks off with a home game against the Philadelphia Eagles at 1:00 PM ET. The Lions are currently 4-point underdogs according to BetMGM. You can grab their moneyline at +165.