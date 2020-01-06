Betting odds place Tom Brady in Ohio to start 2020 NFL Season

The NFL has never known Tom Brady to wear another uniform other than that of the New England Patriots. But could that soon change?

According to Sportsbook BetOnline, there’s a good chance.

The former Michigan Wolverines quarterback and the Patriots lost a heartbreaking Wild-Card playoff matchup against the Tennessee Titans earlier this week. Speculation has run rampant as to the future of the 42 year-old Brady, who is a free-agent.

Currently, the Cleveland Browns are installed on online Sportsbook BetOnline as a plus-550 favorite to land Brady if he were to ultimately move on from the Patriots.

After Cleveland, Carolina, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Los Angeles Chargers are listed at plus-600 odds to land Brady’s services.