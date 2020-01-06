40 F
Detroit
Monday, January 6, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Betting odds place Tom Brady in Ohio to start 2020 NFL Season

By Michael Whitaker

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Betting odds place Tom Brady in Ohio to start 2020 NFL Season

The NFL has never known Tom Brady to wear another uniform other than that of the New England Patriots....
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsRyan Griffin - 0

Tua Tagovailoa’s decision could massively help the Lions

There is no hyperbole here: Tua Tagovaiola's decision to enter the NFL Draft is the Detroit Lions' biggest win...
Read more
General TopicRyan Griffin - 0

Report: Pistons’ forward Blake Griffin considering season-ending surgery

A bombshell has just been dropped on the Detroit Sports scene. According to Yahoo's Chris Haynes, Detroit Pistons' power...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The NFL has never known Tom Brady to wear another uniform other than that of the New England Patriots. But could that soon change?

According to Sportsbook BetOnline, there’s a good chance.

The former Michigan Wolverines quarterback and the Patriots lost a heartbreaking Wild-Card playoff matchup against the Tennessee Titans earlier this week. Speculation has run rampant as to the future of the 42 year-old Brady, who is a free-agent.

Currently, the Cleveland Browns are installed on online Sportsbook BetOnline as a plus-550 favorite to land Brady if he were to ultimately move on from the Patriots.

After Cleveland, Carolina, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Los Angeles Chargers are listed at plus-600 odds to land Brady’s services.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleTua Tagovailoa’s decision could massively help the Lions

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Betting odds place Tom Brady in Ohio to start 2020 NFL Season

The NFL has never known Tom Brady to wear another uniform other than that of the New England Patriots....
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Tua Tagovailoa’s decision could massively help the Lions

Ryan Griffin - 0
There is no hyperbole here: Tua Tagovaiola's decision to enter the NFL Draft is the Detroit Lions' biggest win of the season. https://twitter.com/SportsCenter/status/1214232340010065920 As soon as...
Read more
General Topic

Report: Pistons’ forward Blake Griffin considering season-ending surgery

Ryan Griffin - 0
A bombshell has just been dropped on the Detroit Sports scene. According to Yahoo's Chris Haynes, Detroit Pistons' power forward Blake Griffin is reportedly...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Report: Matt Patricia to interview Patriots coach for Lions defensive coordinator job

Arnold Powell - 0
UPDATE: La Canfora is now reporting that a Lions source has told him that they ARE NOT going to speak to Bielema. https://twitter.com/jasonlacanfora/status/1214208303976374272?s=21 Please carry on with...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Report: Dallas Cowboys to hire Mike McCarty as head coach

Arnold Powell - 0
According to various reports, the Dallas Cowboys gave agreed to terms with Mike McCarthy to be their next head coach. https://twitter.com/jayglazer/status/1214198407369117697?s=21 McCarthy, of course, is the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Tua Tagovailoa’s decision could massively help the Lions

Detroit Lions News Ryan Griffin - 0
There is no hyperbole here: Tua Tagovaiola's decision to enter the NFL Draft is the Detroit Lions' biggest win of the season. https://twitter.com/SportsCenter/status/1214232340010065920 As soon as...
Read more

Report: Matt Patricia to interview Patriots coach for Lions defensive coordinator job

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
UPDATE: La Canfora is now reporting that a Lions source has told him that they ARE NOT going to speak to Bielema. https://twitter.com/jasonlacanfora/status/1214208303976374272?s=21 Please carry on with...
Read more

Report: Dallas Cowboys to hire Mike McCarty as head coach

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
According to various reports, the Dallas Cowboys gave agreed to terms with Mike McCarthy to be their next head coach. https://twitter.com/jayglazer/status/1214198407369117697?s=21 McCarthy, of course, is the...
Read more

NFL Agent: Dallas Cowboys have their man

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Though it took a while to become official, the Dallas Cowboys are moving on from head coach, Jason Garrett. The question is, who will replace...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”JTNDaDMlM0VTdWJzY3JpYmUlMjB0byUyMHRoZSUyMERTTmF0aW9uJTIwRGFpbHklMjBub3chJTNDJTJGaDMlM0UlM0NiciUyMCUyRiUzRSUwQSUwOSUwOSUwOSUwOSUzQ3AlMjBjbGFzcyUzRCUyMm1uYW1lJTIyJTNFJTNDaW5wdXQlMjB0eXBlJTNEJTIydGV4dCUyMiUyMG5hbWUlM0QlMjJOQU1FJTIyJTIwcGxhY2Vob2xkZXIlM0QlMjJOYW1lLi4uJTIyJTIwJTJGJTNFJTNDJTJGcCUzRSUwQSUwOSUwOSUwOSUwOSUzQ3AlMjBjbGFzcyUzRCUyMm1lbWFpbCUyMiUzRSUzQ2lucHV0JTIwdHlwZSUzRCUyMmVtYWlsJTIyJTIwaWQlM0QlMjJtYzR3cF9lbWFpbCUyMiUyMG5hbWUlM0QlMjJFTUFJTCUyMiUyMHBsYWNlaG9sZGVyJTNEJTIyRW1haWwuLi4lMjIlMjByZXF1aXJlZCUyMCUyRiUzRSUzQyUyRnAlM0UlMEElMDklMDklMDklMDklM0NwJTIwY2xhc3MlM0QlMjJtc3VibWl0JTIyJTNFJTNDaW5wdXQlMjB0eXBlJTNEJTIyc3VibWl0JTIyJTIwdmFsdWUlM0QlMjJTdWJzY3JpYmUlMjIlMjAlMkYlM0UlM0MlMkZwJTNF”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.