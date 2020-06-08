Betting odds released for every Detroit Lions game in 2020

Here we go!
We now know the opening betting lines for each and every Detroit Lions regular-season game in 2020!
Ok, of course, we are just joking around about the excitement as these betting lines will almost certainly change multiple times before the games actually kick-off.
That being said, let’s take a look at the opening lines for all 16 Lions games, courtesy of PointsBet.
Week 1- vs. Bears (Lions -1.5)
Week 2- at Packers (Packers -6.5)
Week 3- at Cardinals (Cardinals -4)
Week 4- vs. Saints (Saints -8.5)
Week 5- BYE WEEK
Week 6- at Jaguars (Lions -2.5)
Week 7- at Falcons (Falcons -6)
Week 8- vs. Colts (Colts -3)
Week 9- at Vikings (Vikings -7.5)
Week 10- vs. Redskins (Lions -5)
Week 11- at Panthers (Panthers -.5)
Week 12- vs. Texans (Lions -1.5)
Week 13- at Bears (Bears -6)
Week 14- vs. Packers (Packers -4.5)
Week 15- at Titans (Titans -6)
Week 16- vs. Buccaneers (Buccaneers -7)