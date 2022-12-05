Bettor makes insane wager against Detroit Lions, has day ruined

One bettor lost a ton of money by betting against the Lions

Never bet against the Detroit Lions! Ok, that is probably a phrase you have never heard before, but with the Lions playing as well as they have been, it’s something you may want to take to heart if you like to bet on sports. That is especially true if you like to bet a crap load of money on sports, as one bettor reportedly did prior to the Lions’ Week 13 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

How much did a bettor lose by wagering against the Detroit Lions?

According to reports, one New Jersey bettor at BetMGM wagered a staggering $440,000 on the Jaguars +1 against the Lions.

The Lions, who have now won four of their last five games, absolutely destroyed the Jaguars by a score of 40-14 at Ford Field.

It’s safe to say this bettor will think twice before betting against the Lions again!

