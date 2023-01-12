Merch
    Pistons vs timberwolves recap

    Bey and Bogdanovic lead Detroit Pistons to comeback victory over Timberwolves

    By Jeff Bilbrey

    The Detroit Pistons overcame a 10-point deficit in the first three minutes to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Saddiq Bey led the team with 31 points, and Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points as the shorthanded Pistons secured the victory despite being without three rotation post players.

    Detroit Pistons vs. Timberwolves
    Why it Matters

    The Detroit Pistons’ win is significant as they secured the victory despite being without three rotation post players and facing a strong Minnesota team that had won four straight games prior to this match. Additionally, this win comes after a tough 147-116 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, showing the resilience and determination of the team.

    Pistons vs. Timberwolves By the Numbers

    Detroit Pistons vs. Timberwolves Stats
    • Saddiq Bey scored 31 points
    • Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points
    • Four other players scored at least 13 points
    • The Pistons scored a season-high 67 points on jumpers: 51 on 3-pointers and 16 on long 2-pointers.
    • Anthony Edwards scored 20 points for Minnesota.
    • D’Angelo Russell added 19 points
    • Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds

    What They are Saying

    “I didn’t know if we would win tonight, but I knew we would come out and play hard,” Detroit Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. “This is a very resilient group of young men, and we felt we would have better matchups tonight.”

    “There was zero defensive impact all night,” Minnesota coach Chris Finch said. “We didn’t do anything to make them uncomfortable. They put 135 on the board, had at least 31 points in every quarter, and shot 60% from the floor and 53% on 3s.”

    “I thought Nerlens brought energy to the whole team in the third quarter,” said Jaden Ivey, who had 18 points and eight assists. “We started playing our brand of basketball, which was getting out on the break and making sure everyone was getting a touch of the ball.”

    “We know how much he can impact a game with his energy and athleticism, but tonight he showed great discipline to play all over the floor,” Casey said of Hamadou Diallo, who scored 18 points in 26 minutes before fouling out. “We were asking him to go up against Gobert and play the screen and roll. He did a heck of a job.”

    Detroit Pistons

    Detroit Pistons and NBA ArchiveNotes

