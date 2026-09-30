Bickerstaff Calls Paul Reed the Hardest Worker He’s Been Around

Since being claimed off waivers in 2024, Paul Reed has done nothing but defy expectations. Moving on from Isaiah Stewart this summer wasn’t just a decision to move on from their longest-tenured player; it was a calculated bet on their seventh-year center. Detroit believes that Reed is up for the task because of his elite work ethic. Per Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff, no player he has ever been around has worked harder.

DSN TV Pistons · newest first All Pistons video →

Paul Reed is prepared for this moment

Asked at Pistons media day on Sept. 28 how confident he was in Paul Reed, Bickerstaff was quick and definitive: “Extremely.” He went on to proclaim that “Paul Reed is, and I don’t say this lightly, the hardest-working player I’ve ever been around. There’s not been a guy who, on a day-to-day basis, has put the work in the way that he does. And the best part about it for (Reed) is that it’s visible how much better he’s gotten because of the work he has put in.”

The playoffs already made the case

At no point was Reed’s development more prominent than in the 2026 NBA Playoffs. Reed averaged 7 points and 4 rebounds in under 10 minutes per game. That’d put Reed on pace for 28 points and 15 rebounds per 36 minutes. There is no game seven against the Cavaliers without Reed’s 17 points and 6 rebounds in Detroit’s Game 6 win. Whenever they needed someone to make an effort play, regardless of when or where, he always showed up.

Paul Reed delivered in a must-win Game 6!



17 PTS (career-high in a postseason game)

6 REB



Pistons force Game 7 in the East Semis 🍿 pic.twitter.com/y0IK5VBurj — NBA (@NBA) May 16, 2026

The center job is open

The opening exists because Jalen Duren is not in the building. The restricted free agent skipped media day and is sitting out team activities after turning down a reported five-year, $200 million offer, which leaves Reed as the backup center and the likeliest starter if the standoff carries into the season. Detroit had already signaled where it stands, fully guaranteeing Reed’s salary for 2026-27 earlier this month.

Paul Reed might not be a household name in the NBA, but he’s a favorite amongst Pistons fans and personnel. His motor on and off the floor makes him a perfect fit for a culture that’s built on high-effort play. The opportunity is there for him, which was earned through Reed’s tireless hours. No player has prepared for this more than BBall Paul.

Follow Sean Murphy on social media @seanhalfcourt and subscribe to the From Half Court podcast at www.youtube.com/fromhalfcourt