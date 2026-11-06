Biff Poggi was one of two finalists for the Michigan Wolverines head coaching job last December, and he says he walked out of the process convinced he had it. The job went to Kyle Whittingham instead.

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Poggi was Michigan’s associate head coach when the program fired Sherrone Moore on Dec. 10 for what the university called an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. Poggi was promoted to interim head coach for the Citrus Bowl, then left coaching after the season and joined the Big Ten Network as an analyst.

He laid out how close he came to the full-time job on ‘The Stadium & Main Show’.

“Look, I was coaching the team and I don’t know if you guys know this, but I had applied for the job. I was a finalist. It came down to me and Kyle. We were the two finalists. And I mean, I’m down in Florida at the Citrus Bowl, Kyle gets hired, he comes down and he was like in a tsunami. He had no idea the difference between Utah and Michigan, what the expectations are, what the fan engagement is, what the alumni engagement is, how much money you can raise and have to raise, how good the players are.”

Biff Poggi Thought the Michigan Job Was His

Poggi said the feedback he was getting pointed one way, right up until it did not.

“It was hard because I really thought I was going to get it. I had four interviews. They all went really well. I was getting very positive feedback from the search guy and it was all going very well and I thought we were also the players favorite,” he said in the same interview. “What hurt was that, not hurt, but what was disappointing was that I wasn’t going to be around those kids anymore.”

Michigan Is 5-3 in Kyle Whittingham’s First Season

The hire has not settled anything yet. Michigan is 5-3 overall and 2-3 in the Big Ten, and questions about how long Whittingham coaches in Ann Arbor arrived before Halloween. We have been tracking the gap between what he left at Utah and what he inherited here for weeks.

Age was never going to be the separator in this search. Whittingham, born in November 1959, is 66. Poggi, born in June 1960, is also 66. Michigan was hiring a coach in his mid-60s either way. Whittingham agreed to a five-year contract on Dec. 26 and became the 22nd head coach in program history.

What the Wolverines bought with the Whittingham hire was a clean break from the staff that preceded him, and Poggi was part of that staff. Whether that was worth passing on a coach who believed the locker room was behind him is the argument Michigan fans get to have for as long as this season stays this close to the middle.