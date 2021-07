The Big 12 has made the decision to send a cease and desist letter to ESPN in order to prevent the television network from communicating with league members regarding conference realignment.

The full letter can be read below:

Here is the cease & desist letter the Big 12 sent to ESPN. Bob Bowlsby alleges ESPN is actively working with and encouraging other conferences to attempt to poach Big 12 members. pic.twitter.com/fb224elCtd — Max Olson (@max_olson) July 28, 2021