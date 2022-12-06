Big Elmer Soderblom could return to Red Wings as early as this weekend

Just a while ago, Derek LaLonde said the Detroit Red Wings might be getting some help coming back potentially as early as this weekend with the return of Elmer Soderblom. LaLonde said, “he is coming along and could be ready to play potentially as soon as the weekend but could require some time in Grand Rapids to start out after missing so much time.”

The “Big” Impact of Elmer Soderblom’s Return

Elmer Soderblom has been out since November 8th, when he suffered a lower-body injury blocking a shot against the Montreal Canadiens. Before the injury, Soderblom played on the third line with Michael Rasmussen and Oskar Sundqvist. This is Soderblom’s rookie season, and he has made his presence felt so far this year, scoring two goals and zero assists for two points while appearing in 13 games. Soderblom scored his first career NHL goal in his first career NHL game with a game-winning goal against the Montreal Canadiens.

This year, he has made more of a name by being a big body out there, as he has eight blocked shots and ten hits in those 13 games. The third line was known as “The Redwood Line” because of the height of all three players, with Soderblom being 6’8, Rasmussen being 6’6, and Sundqvist being 6’3.

Normalcy for Red Wings

You would have to imagine if Soderblom does go down to Grand Rapids, it would only be a short stint, as the Red Wings could use his size and get some normalcy back to their lineup after all the lineup reshuffling. Rasmussen and Sundqvist have moved between the first, second, and fourth lines. The Red Wings return tonight in the middle of a road trip against the defending Eastern Conference Champion Tampa Bay Lightning.

Let’s hope Soderblom returns soon and that “Redwood Line” can provide some secondary scoring for this Red Wings team.