The Michigan Wolverines head to Columbus this week with a chance to beat the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium for the third straight time. Michigan vs. Ohio State kicks off at noon ET on Saturday, Nov. 28, on FOX.

DSN TV College · newest first All College video →

The pregame show is coming too. FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff will set up in Columbus before The Game.

NEXT STOP: The Game@BNKonFOX is heading to Columbus for a special three hour show ahead of the best rivalry in college football, Michigan vs. Ohio State pic.twitter.com/OF2dYoqPip — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) November 22, 2026

A Down Year on Both Sides of Michigan vs. Ohio State

Neither team arrives the way it usually does. Michigan is 6-5 after an 18-16 triple-overtime win over UCLA on Saturday, Nov. 21. Ohio State is 7-4 after a 31-28 loss at Nebraska the same day.

The Buckeyes have also been playing without their starting quarterback, Julian Sayin, with freshman Luke Fahey under center since Sayin’s injury.

Michigan Chases a Fifth Win in Six Years

Even in a down year for Kyle Whittingham and Ryan Day, the Wolverines are playing for a fifth win over Ohio State in six seasons. Michigan won four straight in the series from 2021 to 2024, including wins in Columbus in 2022 and 2024, before Ohio State won 27-9 in Ann Arbor last season.

A third straight win in Columbus would be the biggest win of the season for the Wolverines and another tough loss for the Buckeyes. Records aside, this is still The Game, and plenty of people will tune in.