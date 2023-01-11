Merch
    Detroit Lions Inactives

    ‘Big prediction’ has Detroit Lions adding 3 veteran defenders during offseason

    By W.G. Brady

    Inside the Article:

    The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books, and, unfortunately, the Detroit Lions came up just short of qualifying for the 2022 NFL Playoffs. After starting off the season with a 1-6 record, the Lions won eight of their final 10 games to finish with a winning record. Unfortunately, nine wins were one win short of what ended up being needed to earn the final wild-card spot in the NFC. With that being said, you can bet the Lions will be looking to add some pieces to the puzzle before the 2023 season. That is especially true when it comes to improving the defensive side of the ball.

    What ‘Big prediction’ did ESPN make for the Detroit Lions?

    On Sunday, ESPN released an article in which they take a look at “Key free agents, draft notes, and predictions” for each of the 18 teams that fell short of earning a berth in the 2022 NFL Playoffs.

    When it comes to the Detroit Lions, they predicted they would sign three veteran defensive players.

    Via ESPN:

    Big prediction for the offseason: The Lions will go on a defensive spending spree, with veteran defenders attracted to playing for no-nonsense coach Dan CampbellLavonte David will set the tone for the defense next to Malcolm Rodriguez at inside linebacker. James Bradberry will give the Lions a solid veteran cornerback to line up opposite Jeff Okudah. At safety, Vonn Bell replaces DeShon Elliott next to second-year free safety Kerby Joseph. — Schatz

    Nation, can you see Brad Holmes going on a spending spree to bolster the defense?

    Detroit Lions

    Detroit Lions and NFL Archive

    Previous article
    Jared Goff says he has not been approached by Lions’ front office
    Next article
    Jared Goff breaks multiple Detroit Lions records in 2022

