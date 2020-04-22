Big Sean to join Detroit athletes for Boys and Girls Club online fundraiser

There will be a COVID-19 fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan tomorrow, and there will be plenty of star power to go along with it!
Detroit’s own Big Sean, Detroit native Jerome Bettis, and players from each of the city’s four professional sports franchises will be participating in the fundraiser.
From the Lions: Trey Flowers and Da’Shawn Hand
From the Pistons: Christian Wood and Langston Galloway
From the Tigers: Niko Goodrum and Travis Demeritte
From the Red Wings Madison Bowey and Brendan Perlini
Additionally, rapper Ludacris will be involved.
Among the events scheduled is a 16-bar rap challenge hosted by Big Sean, as well as “Family Feud” style games.
The Dick & Sandy Dauch Boys & Girls Club on the city’s west side got a major assist from Big Sean last year, as he opened a $100,000 studio and music education center.