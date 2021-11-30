Big Ten announces 2021 Football Coach of the Year

After Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, many said Harbaugh had just won him a coach of the year award.

Well, according to reports, that is not the case as the Big Ten has announced their Coach of the Year and the award goes to Michigan State head coach, Mel Tucker.

What Tucker did with a Spartans roster that many thought would come in last place this season is nothing short of amazing.

Well-deserved, Mel!

Mel Tucker named Big Ten coach of the year — Matt Charboneau (@mattcharboneau) November 30, 2021