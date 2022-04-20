Big Ten announces Big Ten Football Championship Game venue through 2024

On Wednesday, the Big Ten announced the venue for the Big Ten Football Championship Game through 2024 and as you can see below, it will remain in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Embed from Getty Images

From IndyStar.com:

“We are thrilled that Indianapolis and Lucas Oil Stadium will continue to be the home of the Big Ten Football Championship Game through 2024,” Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said. “Indianapolis has demonstrated its ability to host world-class events in an easily walkable city that provides great experiences and memories for student-athletes and fans alike. We look forward to the opportunity to continue making a lasting impact in the community and deeply appreciate our strong partnership with the city of Indianapolis and Indiana Sports Corp.”

“Indianapolis has been a fabulous location,” Big Ten Deputy Commissioner and Chief Sports Officer Diana Sabau told IndyStar. “Indianapolis has done a tremendous job year over year evolving to fit the needs of the fan experience, and really growing with the Big Ten Conference and providing new and different opportunities for unique fan engagement.”

Embed from Getty Images

“Indiana Sports Corp and its partners are thrilled in the Big Ten member institutions’ decision to return the Big Ten Football Championship Game in 2023 and 2024,” Sports Corp President Ryan Vaughn said in a statement to IndyStar. “After hosting the annual championship game for the past 11 years, we believe our city has delivered a top-tier experience on all levels for the student-athletes, coaches, fans, and our community. We look forward to continuing this long-standing partnership and creating community impact through this event for years to come.”

“We’re tremendously fortunate to have a great partner in Lucas Oil, and the Sports Corp, and downtown Indy, the whole community getting behind this championship weekend,” Sabau said. “They continue to go above and beyond and really provide that extra benefit.”

BREAKING: The Big Ten Championship Game will be staying in Indianapolis through 2024. "We are thrilled that Indianapolis and Lucas Oil Stadium will continue to be the home of the Big Ten Football Championship Game." https://t.co/2B3XsLsAyp via @indystar — Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) April 20, 2022