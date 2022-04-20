Big Ten announces that Big Ten Basketball Tournaments will have new venue

The Indianapolis/Chicago stronghold on the Big Ten Basketball Tournament is about to end.

On Wednesday, the Big Ten announced that both the Men’s and Women’s Big Ten Basketball Tournaments will be heading to Minnesota.

From IndyStar.com:

Next season’s men’s tournament will rotate back to Chicago, while the 2023 women’s tournament will be held in Minneapolis. In 2024, both events will be staged in the Twin Cities, a first for a sports town that has recently hosted both men’s and women’s Final Fours, as well as the 2018 Super Bowl.

“I would absolutely say Minneapolis put forward the best, most competitive basketball RFP. They are an emerging sports city. They have a fantastic downtown footprint, similar to Indianapolis, where you don’t even need to go outside to get to a venue,” Big Ten Deputy Commissioner and Chief Sports Officer Diana Sabau told IndyStar. “We believe taking our basketball tournaments to Minneapolis will be a great experience for our Big Ten fans.”

“The Big Ten men’s and women’s basketball tournaments were successfully held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in 2022,” Vaughn said in a statement, “and we look forward to hosting these great basketball events again in the very near future.”

