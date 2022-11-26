U of M

Big Ten Championship Game: Predicting Michigan vs. Purdue point spread

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Highlights
  • Michigan beat Ohio State and Purdue beat Indiana
  • The Wolverines will be a huge favorite over the Boilermakers

Heading into Saturday, we did not know either of the teams that would be playing in the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis. But following Saturday’s games, we now know that 12-0 Michigan will take on 8-4 Purdue for the Big Ten Championship. The Wolverines disposed of Ohio State by a score of 45-23, while the Boilermakers defeated Indiana 30-16. One thing is for sure, the Wolverines will open as a huge favorite over the Boilermakers.

This week's hottest stories
Keon Coleman reacts to accusations ...
Big Ten Championship Michigan Purdue

How much will Michigan be favored by over Purdue in Big Ten Championship Game?

Though we have no idea whether or not Michigan RB Blake Corum will play against Purdue, I am predicting the Wolverines to be a healthy favorite over the Boilermakers.

As it stands, I am predicting Michigan to open at a 17.5-point favorite over Purdue.

Featured Videos

Nation, what do you think the opening point spread will be?

Big Ten Championship Game

TAGGED: , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Detroit Lions Detroit Lions: Predicting Week 13 – Week 18 of the 2022 season
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Big Ten Championship Michigan Purdue
Big Ten Championship Game: Predicting Michigan vs. Purdue point spread
U of M
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions: Predicting Week 13 – Week 18 of the 2022 season
Detroit Lions Analysis and Opinion
Jim Harbaugh Michigan Yost
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan football team invades Yost after beating Ohio State [Video]
U of M
Ryan Day Ohio State
Ryan Day demoralized after Michigan annihilates Ohio State [Video]
College Sports
Lost your password?