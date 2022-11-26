Big Ten Championship Game: Predicting Michigan vs. Purdue point spread

The Wolverines will be a huge favorite over the Boilermakers

Heading into Saturday, we did not know either of the teams that would be playing in the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis. But following Saturday’s games, we now know that 12-0 Michigan will take on 8-4 Purdue for the Big Ten Championship. The Wolverines disposed of Ohio State by a score of 45-23, while the Boilermakers defeated Indiana 30-16. One thing is for sure, the Wolverines will open as a huge favorite over the Boilermakers.

How much will Michigan be favored by over Purdue in Big Ten Championship Game?

Though we have no idea whether or not Michigan RB Blake Corum will play against Purdue, I am predicting the Wolverines to be a healthy favorite over the Boilermakers.

As it stands, I am predicting Michigan to open at a 17.5-point favorite over Purdue.

