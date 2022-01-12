in College Sports

Big Ten changes venue for 2022 Michigan vs. Michigan State game

The game was previously scheduled to be played in East Lansing again

Just moments ago, the Big Ten released their schedule for the 2022 football season and there have been some changes to Michigan’s schedule.

The big change is that Michigan will now be playing Michigan State at the Big House on Oct. 30, rather than playing a second-straight game in East Lansing.

Click here to see what Michigan’s schedule looked like before.

Click here to see what Michigan State’s schedule looked like before.

Here is the full schedule for 2022.

