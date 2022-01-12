Big Ten changes venue for 2022 Michigan vs. Michigan State game

Just moments ago, the Big Ten released their schedule for the 2022 football season and there have been some changes to Michigan’s schedule.
The big change is that Michigan will now be playing Michigan State at the Big House on Oct. 30, rather than playing a second-straight game in East Lansing.
Here is the full schedule for 2022.
