Big Ten All-Decade Team features 4 Wolverines, 2 Spartans

On Friday, the Big Ten Network released its All-Decade Team for the 2010s, and four Michigan Wolverines and two Michigan State Spartans made the cut.
As you can see below, TE Jake Butt, OT Taylor Lewand, LB Devin Bush, and ATH Jabrill Peppers represent the Wolverines while CB Darqueze Dennard and P Mike Sadler represent the Spartans.
Not surprisingly, Ohio State led the way with seven players and Urban Meyer as the head coach.
Nation, did the Big Ten Network get this correct?
