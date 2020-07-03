41.2 F
Detroit
Friday, July 3, 2020
type here...

Big Ten All-Decade Team features 4 Wolverines, 2 Spartans

MSU NewsU of M News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

On Friday, the Big Ten Network released its All-Decade Team for the 2010s, and four Michigan Wolverines and two Michigan State Spartans made the cut.

As you can see below, TE Jake Butt, OT Taylor Lewand, LB Devin Bush, and ATH Jabrill Peppers represent the Wolverines while CB Darqueze Dennard and P Mike Sadler represent the Spartans.

Not surprisingly, Ohio State led the way with seven players and Urban Meyer as the head coach.

Nation, did the Big Ten Network get this correct?

- Advertisement -
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Latest news

Detroit Pistons News

List of approved social justice messages for the back of NBA jerseys

Don Drysdale - 0
According to reports, the NBA and NBPA have agreed to a list of phrases and statements that can go on players' jerseys when the...
Read more
- Advertisement -
MSU News

Big Ten All-Decade Team features 4 Wolverines, 2 Spartans

Don Drysdale - 0
On Friday, the Big Ten Network released its All-Decade Team for the 2010s, and four Michigan Wolverines and two Michigan State Spartans made the...
Read more
General Topic

Report: ‘Big changes’ coming to 97.1 The Ticket

Don Drysdale - 0
If you have been trying to listen to 97.1 The Ticket or trying to contact the station or its employees via text or tweet,...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers prospect Troy Stokes Jr. could miss entire season

Don Drysdale - 0
According to Detroit Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire, outfielder Troy Stokes Jr. broke his hamate bone and he could miss the entire 2020 season. https://twitter.com/codystavenhagen/status/1279100193053511682?s=21
Read more

Related news

U of M News

Michigan coaches Jim Harbaugh and Juwan Howard take pay cuts

Don Drysdale - 0
We have seen it across the nation and now it has reached the University of Michigan. According to Michigan, due to COVID-19, they are taking...
Read more
MSU News

Updated: Michigan State’s Xavier Tillman posts cryptic message to Instagram

Don Drysdale - 0
UPDATE:  https://twitter.com/Sheehan_Sports/status/1277977719611912193?s=20 ORIGINAL POST: On Monday, the greatest prep hoops player in the land, Emoni Bates, surprised everyone by making a huge announcement. That announcement is that he...
Read more
MSU News

Michigan State’s Tom Izzo releases important statement

Arnold Powell - 0
On Monday, Michigan State head basketball coach Tom Izzo released what is arguably the most important statement of his career. The statement, which was in...
Read more
MSU News

Spartan fans lose their minds as Emoni Bates commits to Michigan State

Arnold Powell - 0
On Monday, 5-star hoops star Emoni Bates made the unexpected announcement that he is committing (at least for now) to play college basketball at...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.