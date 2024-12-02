Big Ten Fines Michigan and Ohio State for Post-Game Fiasco

Following the chaotic scenes after the Michigan vs. Ohio State game on Saturday, the Big Ten Conference has issued a $100,000 fine to both Michigan and Ohio State for violations of its Sportsmanship Policy. The post-game altercation, which saw Michigan players attempting to plant their Block M flag at midfield, was met with strong resistance from Ohio State players, resulting in a brawl and further escalations involving Ohio State staff and security.

According to a statement released by the Big Ten, the actions of both teams violated “fundamental elements of sportsmanship such as respect and civility.” Additionally, the nature of the incident put the safety of both participants and bystanders at risk. The Big Ten’s decision to impose the fine underscores the severity of the altercation, emphasizing the importance of maintaining proper conduct and sportsmanship at all times, especially after such a high-stakes rivalry game.

The statement further outlined that both teams had failed to de-escalate the situation, leading to a dangerous confrontation on the field. As a result, the Big Ten Conference has deemed it necessary to hold both institutions accountable with a $100,000 fine each.

Here is the full statement from the Big Ten Conference. H/T to Angelique Chengelis of the Detroit News.

This penalty is the Big Ten’s attempt to close the book on an incident that has generated significant controversy. Both teams will now be expected to pay the fine, and the Big Ten has made it clear that the matter is considered concluded, offering no further comment on the issue.

While Michigan’s thrilling victory over Ohio State was marred by the post-game chaos, this penalty serves as a reminder that even in the heat of rivalry games, maintaining civility and sportsmanship is paramount.