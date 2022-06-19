Big Ten Football Champion odds revealed for 2022

If you were a fan of the Michigan football team, 2021 was a season that you will never forget as the Wolverines not only defeated Ohio State in impressive fashion but they also blew the doors off Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game to advance to the College Football Playoff.

As far as Michigan State fans go, some are thrilled with the season they had as they defeated Michigan, while some are not satisfied with a third-place finish in the conference.

Embed from Getty Images

Odds revealed for 2022 Big Ten Football Champion

With the 2021 season now in the past, it is time to start looking ahead toward what should be another exciting Big Ten season.

Circa Sports has released their odds to win the Big Ten Championship Game and Ohio State is the current favorite at -210, while Michigan is +850 and Michigan State is +4000.

Here are the full odds to win the 2022 B1G Championship Gamge, via Circa Sports:

Ohio State -210

Michigan +850

Wisconsin +1050

Penn State +1330

Iowa +1500

Minnesota +3000

Nebraska +3500

Michigan State +4000

Purdue +4500

Illinois +12500

Indiana +12500

Maryland +15000

Northwestern +30000

Rutgers +40000

College Football 🏈🏆

Conference Champions pic.twitter.com/8WGr80hY7A — Circa Sports (@CircaSports) June 20, 2022

Nation, if you had to place a bet right now, who would you pick to win the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game? Do you think the Michigan Wolverines can repeat as Champions?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Michigan Wolverines are being hurt by academics

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

