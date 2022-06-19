Big Ten Football Champion odds revealed for 2022

If you were a fan of the Michigan football team, 2021 was a season that you will never forget as the Wolverines not only defeated Ohio State in impressive fashion but they also blew the doors off Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game to advance to the College Football Playoff.
As far as Michigan State fans go, some are thrilled with the season they had as they defeated Michigan, while some are not satisfied with a third-place finish in the conference.
Odds revealed for 2022 Big Ten Football Champion
With the 2021 season now in the past, it is time to start looking ahead toward what should be another exciting Big Ten season.
Circa Sports has released their odds to win the Big Ten Championship Game and Ohio State is the current favorite at -210, while Michigan is +850 and Michigan State is +4000.
Here are the full odds to win the 2022 B1G Championship Gamge, via Circa Sports:
Ohio State -210
Michigan +850
Wisconsin +1050
Penn State +1330
Iowa +1500
Minnesota +3000
Nebraska +3500
Michigan State +4000
Purdue +4500
Illinois +12500
Indiana +12500
Maryland +15000
Northwestern +30000
Rutgers +40000
College Football 🏈🏆
Conference Champions pic.twitter.com/8WGr80hY7A
— Circa Sports (@CircaSports) June 20, 2022
Nation, if you had to place a bet right now, who would you pick to win the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game? Do you think the Michigan Wolverines can repeat as Champions?