Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament bracket revealed

By Don Drysdale

Detroit Red Wings NewsGeorge Blouth - 0

Will the Red Wings find out they got themselves a jackpot with Dmytro Timashov?

Detroit has such a diverse palette of professional sports teams that it can be a dilemma for a rookie...
Detroit Pistons NewsCharlie Harrison IV - 0

Pistons’ rising star Christian Wood comments on playing in Detroit

In case you missed it, the Detroit Pistons lost tonight's matchup with the New York Knicks. During the game...
Detroit Red Wings NewsShae Brophy - 0

RUMOR: Red Wings re-sign D Alex Biega

After Sunday evening's highly entertaining 5-4 shootout victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning, rumor has it that the Red Wings...
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

The 2020 Big Ten regular season is officially in the books and now it is time to look ahead to the conference tournament, which will tip off this coming Wednesday.

As you can see below, Michigan State, who tied for the Big Ten regular-season title with Wisconsin and Maryland, is the No. 2 seed and will receive a double-bye to the quarterfinals where they will play the winner of the No. 7 Ohio State and No. 10 Purdue at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

Michigan, who is the No. 9 seed, will open up against No. 8 Rutgers on Thursday at noon.

Nation, who do you think will win the Big Ten Tournament?

