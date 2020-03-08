Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament bracket revealed

The 2020 Big Ten regular season is officially in the books and now it is time to look ahead to the conference tournament, which will tip off this coming Wednesday.

As you can see below, Michigan State, who tied for the Big Ten regular-season title with Wisconsin and Maryland, is the No. 2 seed and will receive a double-bye to the quarterfinals where they will play the winner of the No. 7 Ohio State and No. 10 Purdue at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

- Advertisement -

Michigan, who is the No. 9 seed, will open up against No. 8 Rutgers on Thursday at noon.

- Advertisement -

Nation, who do you think will win the Big Ten Tournament?