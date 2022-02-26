Big Ten Network drops video on Twitter after Michigan State HC Tom Izzo ties record

Saturday was a big day for the Michigan State Spartans as they snapped their losing streak by defeating No. 4 Purdue by a score of 68-65 at the Breslin.

Not only was it a huge game for the Spartans in terms of righting their ship, but it was also a record-tying day for head coach, Tom Izzo.

With Saturday’s win over the Boilermakers, Izzo is now tied with former Indiana head coach Bob Knight with 662 Big Ten wins.

Izzo will be able to pass Knight on the all-time Big Ten wins list when the Spartans play at Michigan on Tuesday night.

Following the Spartans’ win over Purdue, the Big Ten Network dropped a video to honor Izzo for his accomplishment.

With today's victory, Coach Izzo is officially tied with Indiana Coach Bob Knight for 𝐌𝐎𝐒𝐓 𝐎𝐕𝐄𝐑𝐀𝐋𝐋 𝐖𝐈𝐍𝐒 at a Big Ten school with 622 wins. 📈 pic.twitter.com/GxRvn8op6p — Michigan St. on BTN (@MichiganStOnBTN) February 26, 2022

Tom Izzo on the Spartans’ big win over Purdue:

Tom Izzo said MSU "earned" its win over Purdue. Feels the Spartans hit the "same shots we've been missing" in recent games. Felt they "needed to win a game, and we needed to win a game the way we won the game." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 26, 2022

Izzo on Tyson Walker’s game-winning three

Izzo on the last play, says MSU wanted the ball in Walker's hands because Izzo thought Walker could get a shot. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 26, 2022

Izzo on Tyson Walker: "I think he's made tremendous progress. What I've enjoyed is I think he's growing as a man." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 26, 2022

Izzo on the team still not being good enough to overcome a bunch of mistakes

Izzo give AJ Hoggard some very high praise

Izzo says AJ Hoggard "has some young Mateen in him." Says he doesn't think the late injury is anything significant. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 26, 2022

With the win, the Spartans now sit at 19-9 (10-7) in the Big Ten, while Purdue drops to 24-5 (13-5).