Big Ten releases new in-person attendance guidelines

The Big Ten announced earlier today that fans will be allowed as spectators at spring sporting events in accordance with local health guidelines.

The decision was made by the conference’s council of presidents and chancellors and athletic directors, and will be effective immediately.

“The goal is to transition from a conference-wide approach to local decision-making in consultation with public health departments and university medical experts,” the Big Ten said in a statement.

Capacity at outdoor stadiums in the state of Michigan such as Comerica Park and Michigan Stadium are limited to 20% per orders from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The Michigan State Spartans have a spring game scheduled for April 24, while the Michigan Wolverines have yet to announce if such an event will take place.

Of course, Tucker would certainly prefer fans in attendance.

“Certainly a spring game with fans, loud, buzz – I’d like to have the band out there, get the cheerleaders out there, get the mascot out there, get the whole thing going if we can, but that’s to be determined how much of that we’ll be able to do,” Tucker said. “We’ll see.”

– – Quotes via Matt Wenzel of MLive Link – –