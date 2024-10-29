Big Ten Releases Statement On Alleged Kalel Mullings ‘Stomping’ Incident’

The Big Ten Conference has released an official statement addressing the postgame scuffle following the Michigan Wolverines' win over the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday. The altercation reportedly included an alleged incident involving Michigan’s Kalel Mullings, with some Michigan State fans claiming he “stomped” a Spartans staff member. However, video evidence of the altercation proved inconclusive, and the conference has opted not to take further action.

Here’s the full statement from the Big Ten:

“The Big Ten Conference thoroughly reviewed video of the incident that occurred at the conclusion of Saturday’s Michigan-Michigan State football game. Amidst the confrontation, student-athletes from both teams were on the ground and surrounded by so many individuals that both players were completely obscured from view. The video review was inconclusive as to whether individual discipline was appropriate for anyone in the immediate vicinity of the two players who were on the ground. While the confrontation was a disappointing conclusion to the contest, the Conference appreciates the efforts made by staff from both teams, security personnel, and game officials to rapidly de-escalate the incident, as well as the responses by both head coaches. The Big Ten discussed the situation with both institutions and determined that no further action will be taken.”

The incident, which sparked controversy among fans and media, has now been reviewed, and both the Big Ten and the involved institutions appear satisfied with the resolution. While some fans were hoping for disciplinary action, the conference’s investigation suggests that there wasn’t sufficient evidence to warrant specific penalties for players involved.

This response from the Big Ten aligns with the conference's goal to maintain a focus on player safety and sportsmanship while also recognizing the challenges of managing heated rivalries on and off the field. As of now, both Michigan and Michigan State will continue their respective seasons without further incident related to Saturday's game.