Big Ten releases statement regarding Men’s Basketball Tournament

It seemed like just a matter of time before it would be announced and now it has.

On Wednesday evening, the Big Ten released a statement explaining that beginning on Thursday, March 12 and extending through the remainder of the Big Ten Tournament, games will be off-limits to fans, other than family members of participating teams.

The Big Ten Conference announced this evening that beginning Thursday, March 12, 2020, attendance at all Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament games will be limited to student-athletes, coaches, event staff, essential team and Conference staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and immediate family members of the participating teams.



Additionally, all further Big Ten Conference winter and spring sport competitions, including championship/tournament events, will also be limited to student-athletes, coaches, event staff, essential team and Conference staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and immediate family members of the participating teams.



The main priority of the Big Ten Conference is to ensure the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all relevant information on the COVID-19 virus on a daily basis.

